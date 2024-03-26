News & Insights

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

March 26, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by Laila Bassam for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, March 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group's emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel to the reported Hezbollah strikes on Wednesday or detail of any casualties or damage.

On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the group posted on Telegram. Israel confirmed those strikes.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza, in the biggest escalation since a month-long conflict between them in 2006.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Enas Alashray and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)

