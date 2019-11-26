Lebanon's Hariri says does not want to be PM

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, calling his decision "frank and decisive" and saying he was confident President Michel Aoun would now convene consultations to designate someone else.

"I am sticking by the rule 'not me, rather someone else' to form a government that addresses the aspirations of the young men and women," Hariri said in a statement.

"I have full hope and confidence, after announcing this clear and decisive decision, that the president of the republic .... will immediately call the binding parliamentary consultations" to designate a new prime minister, he said.

