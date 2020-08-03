Lebanon's foreign minister quits post - government source

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday, a government source said.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the premier and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Ellen.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LEBANON CRISIS/FOREIGNMINISTER RESIGNATION (URGENT)

