Lebanon's foreign minister quits post - government source

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday, a government source said.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the premier and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Ellen.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LEBANON CRISIS/FOREIGNMINISTER RESIGNATION (URGENT)

