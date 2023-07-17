News & Insights

Lebanon's central bank to phase out Sayrafa exchange platform

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

July 17, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

Adds background on Sayrafa exchange platform, details on alternative

Beirut, July 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank will decommission the controversial exchange platform known as Sayrafa after governor Riad Salameh’s 30-year tenure ends this month, one of the institution’s vice governors told Reuters on Monday.

Salim Chahine said the bank's leadership was talking with government and parliament policymakers, as well as the International Monetary Fund, about the need to move away from the platform given its lack of transparency and governance.

"It's about the way Sayrafa will be phased out," he said.

The exchange platform was set up in May 2021, 18 months into Lebanon's economic meltdown. It was widely recognised as a way for the central bank, also known as BdL, to stabilize the Lebanese pound, which nevertheless continued to decline.

Lebanese authorities and international institutions criticized Sayrafa for its lack of transparency, unsustainability and the opportunity it created for arbitrage, particularly as the gap grew between Sayrafa's and the parallel market.

Chahine said the platform would be replaced by an "exchange rate determination electronic platform" set up through international providers.

"We are in advanced discussion to select between Refinitiv or Bloomberg," he said.

"The Sayrafa exchange platform, BdL's primary monetary tool for stabilizing the LBP, is not only an unfavorable monetary tool, but has also morphed into a mechanism to generate arbitrage profits," the World Bank said in its spring 2023 economic monitor, saying buy-side Sayrafa participants may have made as much as $2.5 billion through arbitrage trades.

The World Bank described it as one of the "weak, and often counterproductive, policies implemented by the Lebanese authorities since the outbreak of the crisis."

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Josie Kao)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.