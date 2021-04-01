Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Adds background

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank is ready to facilitate a forensic audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November, saying it had not received the information it required, prompting parliament in December to lift banking secrecy for one year.

The audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its grave financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

