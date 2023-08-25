News & Insights

Lebanon's c.bank will not print local currency to cover deficit - acting governor

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

August 25, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank will not print local currency to cover the country's deficit, the acting central bank governor Wassim Mansouri said on Friday.

"Delaying reforms risks isolating the country from the global financial system," he added.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

