Lebanon's c. bank head says no funds from institution entered personal account

BEIRUT, March 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor said he told European officials at a hearing in Beirut on Friday that no public funds were transferred to Forry, a company owned by his brother, and that no funds from the central bank entered his personal account.

Riad Salameh, who has run the bank since 1993, and his brother Raja are being investigated at home and in least five European countries over suspicions they embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in state funds. They deny the claims.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari; Writing by Maya Gebeily)

