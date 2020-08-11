World Markets

Lebanon's Blom Bank considering sale of Egypt unit

Contributors
Ehab Farouk Reuters
editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Patrick Werr Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GORAN TOMASEVIC

Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Tuesday it was considering the sale of its Egyptian unit Blom Bank Egypt, and that Egypt's central bank had given it approval to begin the due diligence process.

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY said on Tuesday it was considering the sale of its Egyptian unit Blom Bank Egypt, and that Egypt's central bank had given it approval to begin the due diligence process.

Any sale would have to be approved by the Blom board of directors, Blom said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular