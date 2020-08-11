Lebanon's Blom Bank considering sale of Egypt unit

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY said on Tuesday it was considering the sale of its Egyptian unit Blom Bank Egypt, and that Egypt's central bank had given it approval to begin the due diligence process.

Any sale would have to be approved by the Blom board of directors, Blom said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Louise Heavens)

