Lebanon's banks to stay closed on Tuesday - statement

BEIRUT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Tuesday, after the government agreed on a reform package on Monday in a bid to defuse the country's biggest protests against the ruling elite in decades.

The statement from the Lebanese banking association, circulated on the National News Agency, said they were waiting for calm to be restored.

