World Markets

Lebanon's Bank Audi in talks with UAE's FAB to sell Egyptian unit

Contributors
Tom Perry Reuters
Tom Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAMAL SAIDI

Lebanon's Bank Audi said on Thursday it was in exclusive negotations with First Abu Dhabi Bank to sell its Egyptian unit in a move aimed at boosting its liquidity and financial resilience.

BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY said on Thursday it was in exclusive negotations with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD to sell its Egyptian unit in a move aimed at boosting its liquidity and financial resilience.

Talks with the United Arab Emirates' largest bank were still at an early stage, with no definitive agreement reached, it said in a statement, adding it had no current intention to engage in talks to sell any other overseas subsidiary.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Tom Arnold; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular