Lebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 mln of cash contribution for capital increase -bank official

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY has collected $210 million in a cash contribution in the first phase of a sector-wide capital increase required by the central bank, a Bank Audi official told Reuters on Thursday.

The contribution and its conversion into common shares remains subject to the approval of the central bank.

"It is a renewal of the vaulable committment of shareholders to stand by the bank in the prevailing circumstances that the country is going through," the official said.

(Writing by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; editing by David Evans)

