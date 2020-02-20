Lebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 mln for capital increase

Adds background on capital increase, previously stated target

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY has collected $210 million in a cash contribution in the first phase of a sector-wide equity increase required by the central bank, a Bank Audi official told Reuters on Thursday.

Aiming to strengthen banks' ability to withstand a financial crisis that has hit Lebanon, the central bank instructed banks in November to raise their Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, by 10% through cash injections by the end of the year and a further 10% by June 30 this year.

Bank Audi had previously said it aimed to raise $311 million in the first part of the increase.

The contribution and its conversion into common shares remains subject to the approval of the central bank.

"It is a renewal of the valuable commitment of shareholders to stand by the bank in the prevailing circumstances that the country is going through," the official said.

Lebanon's biggest bank by total assets, Bank Audi is in talks with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD to sell its Egyptian unity in a move aimed at boosting its liquidity and financial resilience.

