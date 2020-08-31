Lebanon's Aoun designates ambassador Adib as PM
BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated ambassador Mustapha Adib on Monday to form a new government after he secured the support of a majority of MPs.
The previous government quit on Aug. 10 in the wake of the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.
(Writing by Tom Perry)
