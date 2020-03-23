Lebanon to stop paying all dollar Eurobonds, finance ministry says

Contributors
Eric Knecht Reuters
Ellen Francis Reuters
Published

Lebanon will discontinue payments on all its foreign currency Eurobonds, the government said on Monday, as it seeks to devise a way out of the country's crippling financial crisis.

Adds quotes, details, context

BEIRUT, March 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon will discontinue payments on all its foreign currency Eurobonds, the government said on Monday, as it seeks to devise a way out of the country's crippling financial crisis.

The heavily indebted state suspended a $1.2 billion Eurobond repayment this month, declaring it could not repay debt with foreign currency reserves falling to "dangerous" levels.

It called for debt restructuring talks with creditors, opening a new phase in a crisis without precedent since Lebanon's independence in 1943.

"The government has decided to discontinue payments on all its outstanding $US-denominated Eurobonds" as pressure mounts on "Lebanon's access to foreign currency," the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The government "intends to engage in good faith negotiations as soon as possible" and the ministry will hold an investor presentation on March 27, it said.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters earlier this month that initial contacts with creditors had started via the government's financial adviser, U.S. investment bank Lazard, as Lebanon waited to see whether bondholders would cooperate or sue.

He also said the crisis plan would be ready in weeks and meet IMF advice.

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told Reuters last week that the impact of the coronavirus may make harder to get help from foreign states and that Lebanon should consider IMF aid as one option.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ellen Francis; writing by Ellen Francis; editing by Larry King Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Ellen.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More