Lebanon to set session to elect new president on Sept. 29 - official source

Contributor
Timour Azhari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on Sept. 29, an official source told Reuters, despite no political consensus on a candidate.

BEIRUT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on Sept. 29, an official source told Reuters, despite no political consensus on a candidate.

The session will be held just over a month before current President Michel Aoun's term is set to end on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Timour.Azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters