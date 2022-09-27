Lebanon to set session to elect new president on Sept. 29 - official source

BEIRUT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on Sept. 29, an official source told Reuters, despite no political consensus on a candidate.

The session will be held just over a month before current President Michel Aoun's term is set to end on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alex Richardson)

