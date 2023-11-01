Lebanon to offer exploration rights to Block 4 after consortium opts out

BEIRUT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon will for a second time offer exploration rights for an offshore block relinquished by an international consortium, two informed sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The consortium led by TotalEnergies and including Eni and QatarEnergy allowed its rights to Block 4 to expire on Oct. 22 without renewing them.

The consortium - which previously included Russia’s Novatek before QatarEnergy took over and expanded its share - completed exploratory drilling in Block 4 in 2020 but did not find a commercially viable amount of hydrocarbons at the time.

It had until Oct. 22 to decide whether it would pursue a second phase.

The two sources said Lebanon intended to offer the block during an upcoming licensing round but did not give a date.

The same consortium last month applied for a second licensing round to bid on oil and gas blocks 8 and 10 in Lebanese waters.

