Lebanon suggests amendments to U.S. on maritime border deal with Israel

BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon has submitted to the United States a list of changes it would like to see to a proposal on how to delineate a contested maritime border with Israel, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.

Deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab said he had earlier that day submitted to the U.S. ambassador in Lebanon the “amendments” Beirut would like to see.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.