Lebanon Speaker Berri to cbank: people's deposits are "sacred"

BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - The Speaker of Lebanon's Parliament told Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday that people's bank deposits were "sacred" and must not be touched.

A financial crisis that has crippled Lebanon for months saw it default on its hefty foreign-currency debt for the first time and launch restructuring talks in late March.

Lebanon's coronavirus lockdown has compounded woes in the country where depositors have had to stand by as the value of their savings tumbled, hit by price hikes, a weakening currency and withdrawal caps of as little as $100 a week.

Salameh and other officials have dismissed fears of a haircut on bank deposits before.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, one of the country's most influential figures, named the finance minister in the current cabinet. The Speaker's office said he met Salameh on Tuesday to talk about ways to protect deposits, especially small ones.

"Speaker Berri reaffirmed to Salameh that people's deposits in the banks must be considered sacred and must not be acted upon under any circumstances."

A central bank circular on Friday said deposits of $3,000 or less could be fully withdrawn in Lebanese pounds at a "market" rate. The move is expected to considerably reduce the number of bank accounts as small depositors cash out.

