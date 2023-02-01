World Markets

Lebanon sharply devalues official exchange rate, central bank says

February 01, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Maya Gebeily and Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon on Wednesday adopted a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar, the central bank said in a statement, marking a 90% devaluation from the previous rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years.

On Tuesday, central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters the planned change was a step towards unifying the various exchange rates in the country, in line with demands by the International Monetary Fund.

