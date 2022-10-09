Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours
CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.
U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text.
In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take "the suitable decision".
