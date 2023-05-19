Lebanon receives Interpol notice for c.bank governor -interior minister

BEIRUT, May 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon has received an Interpol notice issued for its central bank governor Riad Salameh, the country's caretaker interior minister Bassam Mawlawi told Reuters on Friday.

The notice was issued after France put out its own arrest warrant for Salameh as part of its investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Maya.Gebeily@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.