Lebanon Preparing Central Bank Digital Currency for 2021 Rollout
Lebanon’s chief central banker said the country is preparing a national digital currency (CBDC) for a 2021 debut.
- Banque Du Liban Governor Riad Salameh told state-run media Tuesday the CBDC project is part of a “regulatory mechanism” to restore confidence in Lebanon’s troubled banking sector.
- Lebanon’s private banks have deep ties to the government, which defaulted on its debts in March. Neither institutions garner much trust from the public. Lebanese citizens currently store over $10 billion in their homes, Salameh said.
- CBDC will also help Lebanon move to a “cashless system” that enables more seamless cash movement locally and abroad, he said.
- Salameh has advocated for a Lebanese CBDC since at least November 2017.
Related Stories
- Gemini Exchange Building ‘Wrapped Filecoin’ for the Ethereum Network
- Blockchain Grain Trading Platform Sees Commercial Launch to Tap Russia Market
- Former NFL Investor’s Lawyers Seek to Withdraw From Crypto ‘Shadow Banking’ Case
- Beijing Municipal Government Conference Notes Plans to Pilot CBDC in China’s Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.