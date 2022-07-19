Lebanon PM: agreement needed on new c.bank chief before probe takes course

BEIRUT, July 19 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati on Tuesday said political agreement on a new central bank governor was required before a probe into current head Riad Salameh moves forward.

"What is required is that this file be dealt with via prior political agreement on a new governor of the Banque du Liban (central bank), and that the case take its appropriate legal course after that," a statement from Mikati's office said.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Jon Boyle)

