Lebanon PM: agreement needed on new c.bank chief before probe takes course

Timour Azhari
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, July 19 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati on Tuesday said political agreement on a new central bank governor was required before a probe into current head Riad Salameh moves forward.

"What is required is that this file be dealt with via prior political agreement on a new governor of the Banque du Liban (central bank), and that the case take its appropriate legal course after that," a statement from Mikati's office said.

