Lebanon parliament speaker urges Iraq's Sadr to retract resignation

Contributor
Maya Gebeily Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who also heads a major Shi'ite Muslim political party, on Wednesday urged Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to retract his resignation from politics.

Berri was speaking to supporters gathered in south Lebanon to mark the disappearance of cleric Musa al-Sadr 44 years ago.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; writing by Yasmin Hussein; editing by Mark Heinrich)

