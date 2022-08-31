Lebanon parliament speaker urges Iraq's Sadr to retract resignation

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who also heads a major Shi'ite Muslim political party, on Wednesday urged Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to retract his resignation from politics.

Berri was speaking to supporters gathered in south Lebanon to mark the disappearance of cleric Musa al-Sadr 44 years ago.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; writing by Yasmin Hussein; editing by Mark Heinrich)

