Lebanon launches second offshore licensing round

BEIRUT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon on Friday re-launched a second offshore oil and gas licensing round for eight remaining blocs, with the deadline for submission of bids set for June 15, 2022, the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said on its website.

The round was initially approved in April 2019 but has been postponed several times, including last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alison Williams)

