Lebanon judge rejects defences submitted by central bank chief lawyers - source

May 18, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Laila Bassam for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, May 18 (Reuters) - A Lebanese judge overseeing a local case against central bank chief Riad Salameh has rejected the defences presented by Salameh's lawyers, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Salameh's lawyers had objected to the presence of another Lebanese judge prosecuting the central bank chief on behalf of the state in a hearing by European investigators in Beirut in March.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)

