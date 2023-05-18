Lebanon judge rejects defences submitted by central bank chief lawyers - source

BEIRUT, May 18 (Reuters) - A Lebanese judge overseeing a local case against central bank chief Riad Salameh has rejected the defences presented by Salameh's lawyers, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Salameh's lawyers had objected to the presence of another Lebanese judge prosecuting the central bank chief on behalf of the state in a hearing by European investigators in Beirut in March.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Maya.Gebeily@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.