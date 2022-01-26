Lebanon, Jordan agree to bring electricity through Syria

Adds quotes, detail

BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon signed a U.S.-backed deal with Jordan on Wednesday that aims to ease crippling power shortages by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria, after Washington assured Beirut it should not fear its sanctions on Damascus.

The agreement is part of a wider plan that also aims to pump Egyptian gas to a power station in northern Lebanon via a pipeline that runs through Jordan and Syria but which has yet to be signed.

The agreement with Jordan was signed at a ceremony in Beirut that was also attended by Syria's electricity minister.

Walid Fayad, Lebanon's energy minister, said the deal would not come into effect immediately as the government was still working with the World Bank to finalise financing arrangements, the details of which should be clear in two months.

"It is a humble deal but of great importance for the Lebanese people who are today in need of every hour of additional electricity," he said.

He praised the Syrian authorities for carrying out necessary technical work in two months when it might have taken six, saying the network was connected.

Fayad said on Tuesday that Egypt was awaiting its own assurances from Washington regarding exemptions from U.S. sanctions on Damascus.

The United States has imposed tough sanctions on the Syrian government over the decade-long war in the country.

Jordanian energy minister Saleh Kharabsheh said the price of the electricity being sold to Lebanon would be linked to the price of Brent crude oil.

