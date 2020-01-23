Lebanon, Japan have 40 days to agree on Ghosn's fate -sources

Lebanon and Japan have about 40 days to decide whether ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or stand trial in Lebanon, a judicial source and a source close to Ghosn said on Thursday, following his escape from Japan last month.
