Lebanon has paid maturing Eurobond of $1.5 bln-financial source

Adds Nov. 27 issuances

BEIRUT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lebanon has paid off a Eurobond of $1.5 billion that was due to mature on Thursday, plus the coupon, a financial source familiar with the matter said.

Lebanon, one of the most heavily indebted states in the world, is grappling with an acute economic crisis.

The central bank has previously said it stands ready to repay the state's maturing dollar-denominated debt to protect the country's financial credibility.

Lebanon issued two new bonds on Nov. 27, according to Refinitiv data. These were a $1.5 billion with a maturity of 10 years LB208390864= and a $1.5 billion with a maturity of 16 years LB208390813=.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.