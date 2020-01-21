Lebanon government to be announced on Tuesday -sources, media

Lebanon's new government will be announced on Tuesday, political sources and local media said, after the powerful Shi'ite Hezbollah group and its allies clinched an agreement on a cabinet that must tackle a deep economic crisis.
