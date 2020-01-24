US Markets

Lebanon dollar bonds hit record lows ahead of IMF meeting

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A stack of Lebanon's dollar government bonds tumbled to record lows on Friday, ahead of a meeting between the country's new Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and a top International Monetary Fund official. [nL8N29T472]

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

Most Popular