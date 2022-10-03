US Markets

Lebanon deputy speaker says will send unified comments on U.S. proposal on maritime talks by tomorrow

Contributors
Maya Gebeily Reuters
Laila Bassam Reuters
Timour Azhari Reuters
Published

Lebanon will send its comments on a U.S. proposal to delineate its maritime border with longtime foe Israel to the American official mediating talks by Tuesday, a top Lebanese official said on Monday.

Deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab said the Lebanese government would not respond to the proposal officially until U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein responded to its concerns, which it expected him to do by the end of the week.

"The devils are in the details, but the devils are now small," Bou Saab said.

