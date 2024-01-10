News & Insights

Lebanon delays new FX platform due to tensions in south, says c.bank source

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

January 10, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Laila Bassam for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon was forced to delay the launch of a new currency exchange platform run through Bloomberg due to months of shelling across the country's southern border between armed group Hezbollah and Israel, a senior central bank source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"What delayed us was the problems in the south and the inability (of foreigners involved in the launch) to come to Lebanon," the source said.

