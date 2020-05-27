Lebanon central bank to allocate dollars for raw materials

BEIRUT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Wednesday it would meet 90% of the dollar needs of industrial firms needing to import raw materials as part of steps to try to ease a severe dollar crunch.

Lebanon's currency has collapsed on a parallel market that has become the main source of financing, trading at over 4,000 pounds to the dollar versus an official central bank rate of 1,507.5 available only for imports of medicine, fuel and wheat.

The central bank circular did not specify at what price industrialists could buy dollars. It has said previously it would allocate dollars at 3,200 pounds for imports to ease rising food prices.

Lebanon this month began talks with the International Monetary Fund, hoping to secure billions of dollars as part of a reform package to put its hard-hit economy back on track after a sovereign debt default.

