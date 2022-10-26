Lebanon caretaker cabinet approves Totalenergies' exploration share waiver to Daja 215

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to waive TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 40% share in a consortium to explore Lebanon's maritime Bloc 9 to firm DAJA 215.

Caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said the decision was a "transition, during which we will negotiate the integration of international operator, likely to be Qatar Energy."

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by Louise Heavens)

