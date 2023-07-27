Lebanon cabinet fails to meet to discuss successor to central bank governor

BEIRUT, July 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s cabinet on Thursday failed to meet to agree on a successor to long-time central bank governor Riad Salameh, whose term will end on Monday after 30 years in the post.

The session was canceled after too few ministers attended, a Reuters witness at the government headquarters said.

The prospect of a vacuum at the top of the central bank has added to concerns about the further fragmentation of the state as it barrels towards a fifth year of financial turmoil.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

