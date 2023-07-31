News & Insights

Lebanon c.bank's first vice governor to take over as acting head -sources

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

July 31, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Laila Bassam for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - The first vice governor of Lebanon's central bank Wassim Mansouri will announce on Monday that he is taking over as interim head once longtime chief Riad Salameh's tenure ends, three sources familiar with his thinking told Reuters.

Mansouri is set to make the announcement at a press conference on Monday. Lebanese authorities had not yet named a successor to Salameh, whose 30-year tenure as head of the bank will end on Monday.

