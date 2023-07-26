News & Insights

Lebanon c.bank chief confirms he will leave post when term ends

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

July 26, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, July 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh said in a televised interview on Wednesday that he would leave office when his latest term expires at the end of the month, putting to rest persistent rumours that an extension of his tenure was possible.

"I am going to turn a page of my life," said Salameh, who led the central bank for 30 years and has denied accusations that his policies in support of the ruling elite were responsible for Lebanon's financial meltdown.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily)

((Maya.Gebeily@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.