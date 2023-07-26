Lebanon c.bank chief confirms he will leave post when term ends

BEIRUT, July 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh said in a televised interview on Wednesday that he would leave office when his latest term expires at the end of the month, putting to rest persistent rumours that an extension of his tenure was possible.

"I am going to turn a page of my life," said Salameh, who led the central bank for 30 years and has denied accusations that his policies in support of the ruling elite were responsible for Lebanon's financial meltdown.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily)

