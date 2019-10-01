Lebanon c. bank sets terms for providing dollars for key imports

BEIRUT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank issued a communique on Tuesday setting out how commercial banks can ask it to provide U.S. dollars for the importation of fuel, wheat and medicine.

Terms include a requirement that a special account be opened with the central bank for each transaction and that it gets copies of all documents related to each transaction, the communique said.

Central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday the communique would reduce the pressure on U.S. dollar demand at currency exchange offices, where the U.S. dollar has recently risen above the official pegged exchange rate.

The communique said commercial banks bear must ensure the credit lines were used exclusively for imports of fuel, wheat and medicine.

(Reporing by Tom Perry, Laila Bassam and Nadia El-Goweily; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.