Lebanon banking association criticises government stats given to IMF

Contributor
Eric Knecht Reuters
Published

Lebanon's banking association said on Tuesday that government figures being presented to the International Monetary Fund in talks for a reform programme do not form a "valid basis" for rescuing the economy.

Adds statement details, context

BEIRUT, June 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon's banking association said on Tuesday that government figures being presented to the International Monetary Fund in talks for a reform programme do not form a "valid basis" for rescuing the economy.

Discrepancies between the government and the central bank on estimated financial sector losses have complicated the IMF talks, which began last month as the heavily indebted country looks to climb out of a deep economic crisis.

The banking association has strongly criticised Beirut's rescue plan, which envisions using bank capital and deposits to cover tens of billions of dollars in losses, and has offered proposals of its own, which it says the government has ignored.

"The association is surprised by the government's insistence on excluding the banking sector from financial talks that are supposed to lead to decisions with certain and profound implications for Lebanon's economic future," it said in a statement.

"The figures presented by the government to the International Monetary Fund... do not constitute, from our perspective, a valid basis for financial rescue," it added.

The association urged the government to open a broader dialogue on the plan amid fears that the reform programme will entail painful haircuts on Lebanese deposits and taxes.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht Editing by Gareth Jones)

((eric.knecht@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: eric.knecht.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More