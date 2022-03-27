Lebanon asks to be exempt from Algeria's sugar export ban

World Markets

DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told the Algerian foreign minister in a meeting on Sunday that he hoped Algiers would consider exempting Lebanon from an Algerian sugar export ban.

The news was published by Mikati's office on Twitter, after Algeria banned on March 13 the export of foodstuffs that it imports including sugar.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdullah; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

