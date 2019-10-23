Lebanese prosecutor charges ex-PM Mikati, Bank Audi for "illegitimate" gains

BEIRUT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Lebanese public prosecutor has brought charges against former prime minister Najib Mikati and Bank Audi for making illegitimate gains by obtaining subsidised housing loans, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The charges brought by Ghada Aoun, a prosecutor for Mount Lebanon, were also against Mikati's son Maher and his brother Taha. They were referred to a judge for investigation.

Mikati's office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Bank Audi AUDI.BY representative said the bank had no immediate comment.

(Writing by Tom Perry/Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.