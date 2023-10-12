News & Insights

Lebanese PM says country in 'eye of storm' after violence at Israel border

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

October 12, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

Adds caretaker PM's quote, background, paragraphs 1-7

BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was deeply concerned about an outbreak of violence at the country's border with Israel in the past few days and that Beirut would file an urgent complaint with the U.N. Security Council.

Mired in one of the world's most acute economic crises that has impoverished much of the population and crippled the state, Lebanon can ill-afford a new war.

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," Mikati said on Thursday during a televised address following a session of the country's caretaker cabinet that was dedicated to security issues.

Mikati's government is backed by Hezbollah and mainly composed of Lebanese parties allied with the group.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari in Beirut; Writing by Timour Azhari and Enas Alashray; editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.