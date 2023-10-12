Lebanese PM says country in 'eye of storm' after violence at Israel border

Adds caretaker PM's quote, background, paragraphs 1-7

BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was deeply concerned about an outbreak of violence at the country's border with Israel in the past few days and that Beirut would file an urgent complaint with the U.N. Security Council.

Mired in one of the world's most acute economic crises that has impoverished much of the population and crippled the state, Lebanon can ill-afford a new war.

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," Mikati said on Thursday during a televised address following a session of the country's caretaker cabinet that was dedicated to security issues.

Mikati's government is backed by Hezbollah and mainly composed of Lebanese parties allied with the group.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari in Beirut; Writing by Timour Azhari and Enas Alashray; editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)

