Lebanese PM Hariri says to submit government's resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he would submit his government's resignation to President Michel Aoun in response to the protests, saying he had "reached a dead end".

Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests. Hariri called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace.

