Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20

Contributor
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEBANESE PARLIAMENT

Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.

It was the second time the parliament had failed to elect a new head of state after no clear winner emerged during a vote at an initial session on Sept. 29.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters