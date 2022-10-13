Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.

It was the second time the parliament had failed to elect a new head of state after no clear winner emerged during a vote at an initial session on Sept. 29.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

