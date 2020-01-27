Lebanese MPs debate 2020 budget as protesters throw stones at police

Projected revenues in Lebanon's 2020 budget may be unrealistic because of a contraction in the country's economy, the chairman of the parliamentary budget committee said on Monday, as protesters hurled rocks at police near to where the draft law was under debate.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.