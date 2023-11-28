News & Insights

Lebanese media reports Israeli shell hit south Lebanon

Credit: REUTERS/GIL ELIYAHU

November 28, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Maya Gebeily, Jana Choukeir, Dan Williams for Reuters ->

Updates with Israeli army comment

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lebanese media reported that an Israeli shell struck the outskirts of a town in south Lebanon on Tuesday, hours after a temporary truce between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel was extended for two days.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army said it was "currently not aware of such an incident".

Lebanon's state-owned National News Agency and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed reported an Israeli shell had struck the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab on Tuesday morning. Both outlets cited their correspondents as the source.

Weeks of cross-border shelling between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah came to a halt on Friday when the Palestinian group Hamas - a Hezbollah ally - and Israel agreed the temporary truce in their conflict which erupted on Oct. 7.

A spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon UNIFIL said it was looking into the reports.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily in Beirut, Jana Choukeir in Dubai and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.