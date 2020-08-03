Lebanese foreign minister Hitti says he will resign today - report

Contributor
Ellen Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti will submit his resignation on Monday over "the government's performance on a number of issues", Sky News Arabia cited him as saying.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the prime minister and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him said earlier.

