Lebanese foreign minister Hitti says he will resign today - report

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti will submit his resignation on Monday over "the government's performance on a number of issues", Sky News Arabia cited him as saying.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the prime minister and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him said earlier.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Ellen.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.