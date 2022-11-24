Lebanese constitutional council rules Hezbollah ally Karami won election seat

November 24, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge.

The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had won a seat, constitutional council president Tannous Mechleb told Reuters.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Timour.Azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.