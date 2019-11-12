Lebanese banks closed due to strike -union head

Banks in the Lebanese capital Beirut and other areas will be closed on Tuesday due to a strike, the head of the banking union told Reuters.

ATM machines will be stocked, President of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees George al-Hajj said.

The union, which represents 11,000 staff, called for the strike on Monday over safety concerns, citing protests against banks and customers demanding to withdraw deposits. Banks have been imposing restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad.

